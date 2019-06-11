Fire Emblem: Three Houses Gets E3 2019 Trailer - News

The E3 2019 trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 26.

