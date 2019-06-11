Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets E3 2019 Trailer, Launches in 2019 - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct released new information and a new trailer for Luigi’s Mansion 3. Nintendo confirmed the game will launch later in 2019.

View the latest information and trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles