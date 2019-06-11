The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt  Complete Edition Headed to Switch - News

/ 410 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

CD Projekt RED announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles