The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Headed to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 36 minutes ago / 410 Views
CD Projekt RED announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
15 Comments
It really looks last gen.
Not a big problem. PS4 games will look last gen on PS5 and people are very happy that PS4 will support PS4 games for a reason. The games will still be fun.
*happy that PS5 will support PS4 games
BC support is something that very few people really cares about.
Accusing "naysayers" when the game doesn't look like the original is quite funny also.
Funny is you trying to say that The Witcher 3 on switch isn't the same game as on other platforms.
Yeah, Naysayers, I get that part, but I think what we're missing here, is the fact that: 1) They showed little gameplay of how *well* it runs on the device. 2) You cannot deny that it looks so far pared back, that saying "it's worth sacrificing everything", becomes a weak argument to make. Yes, it's nice to play a 2015 game, that was demanding on the go, but in all honesty, it'd be far better if it ran at 60 and wasn't dialed back so far, to play it on the go instead.
So long as it's at least a stable 30 fps and 720p I'll be happy. I'm not a massive stickler for high fps or resolution.
So do we know anything? There was no game play. Is this a remake? Downgrade? Stream? I'd like to go look back through the rumors and arguments and see if I can learn anything.
It's the complete edition so it's an upggrade to the versions most have played some years ago
It's The Witcher III complete edition.
The game is the witcher 3 just like the ps4 version, just bc it doesn't have all the bells and whistles that the brick size console offers, it doesn't make the game "less" the witcher 3 . You are all just trying to hard
To all the naysayers
How about the people who said it could come but with major downgrade?
