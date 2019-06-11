Praetorians HD Remaster Announced for PS4, X1, Steam - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Torus Games have announced Praetorians HD Remasterfor the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2019.

View the announcement featurette below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Praetorians HD Remaster, take your place in an emerging Roman Empire by proving your worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theatres of Gaul and the heart of the Empire itself in Italy, in a crusade to become Emperor. Combine your units, master their varied skillsets and exploit the weaknesses of your enemies to emerge victorious. But beware – the closer you get to the Emperor, the closer you get to facing the infamous Praetorian Guard.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles