To All of Mankind Trailer Introduces Kazumi Komatsu - News

A new trailer for To All of Mankind has been released. It introduces Kazumi Komatsu.

A girl is no less energetic and cheerful than Kyouka. She says what she thinks and lives a carefree life in which she relies on her instincts. She is a straightforward girl who always says things to encourage everyone.

An active girl, she is confident in her physical strength. If Isana is the mother to the group, then Kazumi is the older sister, as well as an indication of whether the group is doing alright or not.

To All Mankind will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 27.

