Dying Light 2 Gets E3 2019 Trailer, Launches Spring 2020 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Techland has released the E3 2019 trailer for Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2020.

