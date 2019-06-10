Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Demo Walkthrough, Special Editions Announced - News

Square Enix during its E3 2019 press conference provided a demo walkthrough of Final Fantasy VII Remake, as well as announcing the special editions of the game.

View the walkthrough video below:

Here is an overview of the special editions:

Square Enix also revealed details of special editions including the Deluxe Edition and Square Enix Online Store exclusive “1st Class Edition” for the ultimate collector.

The Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order later today, contains a hardback art book featuring stunning concept art, a Mini-Soundtrack CD, Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Cactuar in game, and a Sephiroth Steelbook Case.

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital Mini-Soundtrack selection, and Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Carbuncle and Cactuar in game.

The “1st Class Edition” includes all Deluxe Edition content, the Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC, as well as a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona box set (bundled separately), which is available to pre-order in limited quantities from the Square Enix Online Store.

Those who pre-order any version of the game from select retailers will also receive the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at launch. Those who pre-order any digital edition from the PlayStation Store will also receive the Cloud & Sephiroth Dynamic Theme for the PlayStation 4 system.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

