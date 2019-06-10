Free-to-Play Sports Game Roller Champions Announced for PC - News

Ubisoft has announced free-to-play team sports game, Roller Champions, for Windows PC. A free demo will be playable via Uplay until June 14.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to 2029. Roller Champions arenas are built all over the world and fans rush to the stands to admire their modern-day heroes, the Roller Champions. They roll up to 100 miles an hour, dash into opponents with visceral impact, wall-skate to the sky, and dunk while thousands of fans scream their names.

You are one of them.

As a Roller Champion, you compete in a team of three against three. The rules are simple: take the ball, make a lap while maintaining team-possession, and score. You can go for more points by completing additional laps before attempting a goal. After each game, you gain fans, unlock sponsors, customize your character, and ultimately unlock impressive fan celebrations.

Roll up to glory!

Key Features:

Gather Your Team and Compete – Team up with two players and dive into fun Roller Champions gameplay, which combines competitive action and collaborative team play. Go head-to-head against the opposing team through speed, wit, crushing tackles, and daring dodges to lap around the arena and be the first team to reach 5 points by throwing the ball through the hoop. Feel the thrill of riding up and down the wall of the arena as you gain speed, quickly stop, pivot, and re-calibrate your location as your teammate races toward the goal with just one pass away from winning or one interception away from losing.

– Team up with two players and dive into fun Roller Champions gameplay, which combines competitive action and collaborative team play. From Zero to Hero, Build a Life of a World-Renowned Athlete – Write your own legend. Start your sports career as the underdog and roll up to glory as you win matches. Obtain more fans in the arena stands as you complete spectacular actions and progress to bigger stadiums. Write your name in Roller Champions’ history books as you climb up the leaderboards. Gain sponsors and sport their colors when you acquire notoriety, fans, and credits.

– Write your own legend. Start your sports career as the underdog and roll up to glory as you win matches. Create and Fully Customize Your Sport Legend – Create your own character and customize your outfit as you progress. Unlock new gear, including wheels, knee pads, helmets, and shoulder plates. Create your perfect gathering of admirers to celebrate your every success in the arena. Customize your fans with dedicated outfits and group animations.

– Create your own character and customize your outfit as you progress.

