Red Faction for the PS4 to get Limited Run Physical Edition - News

9 hours ago

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Red Faction for the PlayStation 4. The game will release on July 12 on the Limited Run Games store.

We are overjoyed to partner with @THQNordic and bring Red Faction to physical format for the PlayStation 4 on Friday, July 12. #LRG3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/PFuzduNgbe — Limited Run @E3 (@LimitedRunGames) June 10, 2019

