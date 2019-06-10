Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Limited Run Physical Edition Announced for Switch - News

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for the Nintendo Switch. The games will release in the third quarter of 2019 on the Limited Run Games store.

Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil get a physical Limited Run on the #NintendoSwitch later this year. #LRG3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/CgwJdcagh6 — Limited Run @E3 (@LimitedRunGames) June 10, 2019

