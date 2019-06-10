E3 2019 Day 1 Recap - Microsoft, Bethesda, Devolver Digital Press Conferences - Article

E3 2019 has kicked off with press conferences from Microsoft, Bethesda Softworks and Devolver Digital in the first day. Monday, June 10 will see the PC Gaming Show, Limited Run Games, Ubisoft, Kinda Funny Games, and Square Enix press conferences. Nintendo will host its annual E3 2019 Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, June 11.

Microsoft showcased 60 games during its E3 2019 press conference that will be coming out for the Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as announcing its next generation Xbox, Project Scarlett. The console will launch in 2020, alongside Halo: Infinite. The latest game in Microsoft's flagship series will also see a release on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Other games featured at Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference include Gears 5, will launch on September, The Outer Worlds, which will launch on October 25, and Minecraft Dungeons, which will launch in spring 2020. Ori and the Will of the Wisps was given a release date of February 11, 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced for the Xbox One and Windows 10. CrossfireX is headed to the Xbox One in 2020.

Microsoft also announced acquired developer Double Fine Productions, as well as releasing the first gameplay trailer for Psychonauts 2. Ninja Theory during the conference announced Bleeding Edge for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Cyberpunk 2077 was given a release date of April 16, 2020 and will feature Keanu Reeves as Mr. Fusion. Phantasy Star Online 2 is headed to North America for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC in spring 2020. Dying Light 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2020. Elden Ring was announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and is set in a new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin.





Following the Microsoft press conference was the Bethesda Softworks conference. The publisher announced The Elder Scrolls: Blades is headed to the Nintendo Switch this fall and new action adventure title GhostWire: Tokyo. A free update for Fallout 76, called Wastelanders, will launch this fall. Rage 2 expansion Rise of the Ghosts will launch later this year.

Bethesda announced Doom Eternal will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 22. Developer Arkane Lyon announced Deathloop. A new Commander Keen game was announced for iOS and Android.





Devolver Digital during its E3 2019 press conference made a handful of announcements including Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, the Picnic Panic free DLC for The Messenger, and "reverse horror game," Carrion, for consoles and Windows PC. Also announced and released for Steam is Devolver Bootleg. It includes "eight original rip-offs."

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games during the YouTube Live at E3 2019 revealed the first gameplay footage of the remake of Destroy All Humans!.

