Final Fantasy VII Remake Release Date Revealed

Square Enix during the Final Fantasy VII: A Symphonic Reunion concert in Los Angeles announced Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.
Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.
12 Comments
Didn't they say the episodes will be the length of an average full game so I'm guessing 20-25 hours maybe a bit more if you're a completionist.
This is why I think people should stop calling it episodic. Square Enix didn't even call it episodic. They said "multi game series." in the original Japanese statement. Episodic came from an English translation that caught on like wildfire.
This is really hard to believe. I'm guessing they will only adapt Disc1 at best.
well its episodic, so not that hard to believe.
i actually think the whole of disc 1 is hard to believe tbqh but we will see what info they give us
This trailer seems to cover the first mission/30 minutes of the game. Have they even shown Tifa yet?
Looks really really good but the release is that early? I am surprised, hope there is a lot on Disk 1.
How short are the episodes lol the trailer is only showing so little, are we literally getting drip fed FFVII in 2-3 hour segments 😂
They said that the games will be full length games, like the three Final Fantasy XIII games. SE never called it 'Episodic' They said "multi game series". Episodic was a dumb English translation that has gotten people unnecessarily confused.
Hmm... Hopefully it launches with the neXtbox also. Not willing to buy a console for one game this late into the generation.
You can still get a PS5, early in the generation, since it will be backward compatible.
