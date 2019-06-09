Ori and the Will of the Wisps Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Moon Studios announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference Ori and the Will of the Wisps will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on February 11, 2020.

View the E3 2019 gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest—the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations—comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Key Features:

Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience. Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments.

Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments. Master new skills. Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play.

Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play. Face epic enemies and challenging puzzles. Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate.

Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate. Experience a new thrilling mode. Race to the top of the leaderboards in the all-new Spirit Trials mode where players dash, burrow, grapple, and leap to high scores in unique speed-run challenges throughout the game.

