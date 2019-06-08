FIFA 20 Release Date Revealed - News

Electronic Arts announced FIFA 20 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 27. The Nintendo Switch will be getting a version titled FIFA 20 Legacy Edition on the same day. It wasn't announced what the difference between the two versions will be.

Here is an overview of the game:

Powered by Frostbite, EA Sports FIFA 20 brings two sides of The World’s Game to life—the prestige of the professional stage and an all-new, authentic street football experience in EA Sports Volta. FIFA 20 innovates across the game, Football Intelligence unlocks an unprecedented platform for gameplay realism, FIFA Ultimate Team offers more ways to build your dream squad and EA Sports Volta returns the game to the street with an authentic form of small-sided football.

■ What is EA Sports Volta Football?

Volta—meaning ‘to return’ in Portuguese—takes the game back to the streets with an authentic small-sided football experience. Volta moves you from the roar of the stadium to the rhythm of the streets in football playgrounds all over the world as you build your player, pick your gear, and express your own personal style.

Gameplay

Express your style in Volta with a custom-built gameplay system grounded in football realism. Inspired by the authentic small-sided form of football played in streets, cages, and futsal courts across the world; Volta gameplay immerses you in the flow of the street with new tools including simplified flicks and skill moves, new flair animations, and even the option to use the wall to your advantage.

Customization

Volta Football gives you countless ways to customize and personalize your player. From how they dress, to their hairstyle and tattoos, and new celebratory emotes, create your male or female player and showcase them across the various game modes in VOLTA Football.

Gear

Show off your style in Volta Football by equipping your player with the latest vanity items ranging from shirts, shoes, and sweaters to different tattoos and hairstyles. Unlock more vanity items as you progress through Volta by completing in-game challenges.

Locations

Volta Football brings football playgrounds from all over the globe to life. From an underpass in Amsterdam, to a neighborhood cage in London, to a Tokyo rooftop, VOLTA Football lets you taste the regional experience of the global game.

Play it your way

Customization is at the center of the way you play Volta Football. Play 3v3 Rush (No GK’s), 4v4, 4v4 Rush, 5v5 and Professional Futsal. In addition, Volta offers different sizes of arenas and environments with and without walls, giving you the freedom to play the beautiful game the way you want.

Volta modes:

Volta Kick-Off: Take your favorite professional teams back to the streets and compete in a number of Volta locations and match formats. Play PSG vs. Lyon in Paris, the Madrid derby in the streets of Spain, or Chelsea vs. Spurs in a London cage.

Take your favorite professional teams back to the streets and compete in a number of Volta locations and match formats. Play PSG vs. Lyon in Paris, the Madrid derby in the streets of Spain, or Chelsea vs. Spurs in a London cage. Volta World: Build up your Volta team by playing through Single Player Matches against community generated squads in a variety of formats and locations. After each victory, recruit a player from the opposing team and build your squad up in terms of both skill and chemistry.

Build up your Volta team by playing through Single Player Matches against community generated squads in a variety of formats and locations. After each victory, recruit a player from the opposing team and build your squad up in terms of both skill and chemistry. Volta Story: Take your unique player through a narrative driven experience, where you face off against various legends of street football from around the world. Earn rewards, customize your player, and recruit for your squad, culminating in the Volta World Championship tournament in Buenos Aires.

Take your unique player through a narrative driven experience, where you face off against various legends of street football from around the world. Earn rewards, customize your player, and recruit for your squad, culminating in the Volta World Championship tournament in Buenos Aires. Volta League: Play your way through promotion and relegation with the online Volta League. The new player versus player formats places your team against others online, where wins lead to promotion into a higher division.

■ Game Editions

Standard Edition ($59.99) – September 27

Pre-order the FIFA 20 Standard Edition and you’ll receive:

Up to three FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Rare Gold Packs (1 Per Week For 3 Weeks)

Choose one of five mid-version ICON Items for 5 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

Champions Edition ($79.99) – September 24

Pre-order the FIFA 20 Champions Edition and you’ll receive:

Three days early access (play from September 24)

Up to 12 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Rare Gold Packs (one per week for 12 weeks)

Choose one of five mid-version ICON Items for 5 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

Ultimate Edition ($99.99) – September 24

Pre-order the FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition before August 5th and you’ll receive:

Untradeable FUT 20 Ones to Watch Player Item

Three days early access (play from September 24)

Up to 24 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Rare Gold Packs (two per week for 12 weeks)

Choose one of five mid-version ICON Items for 5 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

