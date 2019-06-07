Tamarin Available to Preorder on PS4 and PC - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Chameleon Games' third-person action-adventure Tamarin is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 4 in the US and PC worldwide for 10% off its usual $29.99 / £22.99 / €27.99 price. Pre-orders include an exclusive first listen to a tune from the game's soundtrack, courtesy of composer David Wise.

Those who preorder on PC at the Tamarin website will additionally receive free Tamarin wallpapers and cheat codes, and have the option to order a Deluxe Edition that includes the full soundtrack.

Featuring several veterans from developer Rare's SNES and N64 days, Tamarin stars the world's cutest monkey on a quest to save his family from ever-expanding insects intent on industrializing the forest and driving other species to extinction. Explore an incredible interconnected 3D world, brimming with primate platforming and bug-splattering shooter action. Leap with the agility of a tamarin as you journey into the Northern wilderness on scenic routes through forests, fjords and mountains. Along the way you will chase mysterious electrical fireflies, discover a secret underground world of dancing ants, rescue innocent birds, and restore the tamarins’ once idyllic natural habitat.

"Tamarin has been a labour of love for me and everyone working on it. It's so exciting to finally have it up on the PlayStation Store and on our website," said Omar Sawi, Founder of Chameleon Games. "Pre-order it now and you’ll both get a chance to get a brand-new 3D adventure at a reduced price and listen to some of its incredible soundtrack - created by David Wise, surely one of the greatest video game composers in the world! I'm so grateful for the atmosphere of the music - especially to have such a wonderful track inspired by the beautiful Norwegian landscapes where I grew up – and which you’ll soon get to explore in Tamarin!"

More Articles