Cricket 19 Debuts at the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 188 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Cricket 19: Official Game of the Ashes has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 2.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Cricket 19: Official Game of the Ashes Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Team Sonic Racing Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 76 Rage 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles