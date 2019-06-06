Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has climbed three spots to the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 2.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 19 Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands NBA 2K19 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Just Cause 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

