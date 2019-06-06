Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 207 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumps one spot to top the charts in Switzerland in its 109th week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 22nd week of 2019. Days Gone is also up one spot to second.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 22, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Days Gone New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Utlimate FIFA 19 Minecraft Super Mario Party Grand Theft Auto V Team Sonic Racing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles