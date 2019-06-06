Microsoft Teases 'Something New' Will be at E3 2019 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft via Twitter has teased "something new" will be shown at E3 2019. Microsoft' E3 2019 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

We invited something new to #XboxE3 this year. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 5, 2019

Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:

Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET

Devolver Digital - June 9 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET

PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET

Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET

Nintendo Direct - June 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET



