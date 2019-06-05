Sci-Fi Survival PSVR Game Launches Later This Month - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Winking Entertainment and developer Step in Future announced the sci-fi survival game, Mars Alive, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation VR in North America on June 18 and in Europe on June 19.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Mars Alive is a sci-fi survival PlayStation VR game in the open world. You would face the severe weather, day and night, and other challenges in natural conditions through the first-person view. In this game, you need to manage your resources wisely to survive as long as you can. Just like the movie—Martian. As one of the survivors on Mars, you are going to reveal the truth behind the civilization, which is full of mystery and conspiracy on Mars.

Key Features:



Survive On Mars – Mars Alive provides players a complete planting simulation system, allowing players to grow a variety of crops, control the temperature, humidity, and water alternately in the cabin. Players can choose to be a happy farmer on Mars, watering and fertilizing plants every day, making your crop into a few side dishes and leaving all the tasks alone.

– Mars Alive provides players a complete planting simulation system, allowing players to grow a variety of crops, control the temperature, humidity, and water alternately in the cabin. Players can choose to be a happy farmer on Mars, watering and fertilizing plants every day, making your crop into a few side dishes and leaving all the tasks alone. Realistic Environment – There are a series of mechanisms forcing players to leave their comfort zone. Different indicators show the players the degree of hunger, fatigue, thirst, and more. Whichever declines will directly threaten life. Energy is being consumed as long as the character is alive.

– There are a series of mechanisms forcing players to leave their comfort zone. Different indicators show the players the degree of hunger, fatigue, thirst, and more. Whichever declines will directly threaten life. Energy is being consumed as long as the character is alive. Multiple Endings – Mars Alive is a semi open-world game, it is up to the player to explore the game and experience it exactly the way he or she likes. However, it is impossible to reach the final goal by just staying in the cabin and growing the crops. Only by facing the danger and solving the troubles directly can the players truly experience the various endings in the game and uncover the truth behind the story.

– Mars Alive is a semi open-world game, it is up to the player to explore the game and experience it exactly the way he or she likes. However, it is impossible to reach the final goal by just staying in the cabin and growing the crops. Only by facing the danger and solving the troubles directly can the players truly experience the various endings in the game and uncover the truth behind the story. Immerse Between In-Game and Reality – Mars Alive carefully integrated game time with reality, letting players experience the game on an elevated level. With a game time of eight hours which equals to a day at work, players who like a challenge can experience “A Day on Mars” if played in one session.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles