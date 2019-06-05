Vampire: The Masquerade  Coteries of New York Announced for Switch and PC - News

Developer Draw Distance has announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in Q4 2019. A release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One might happen later on.

Here is an overview of the game, as well as a FAQ:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs among the iconic landmarks and night lights of The Big Apple. It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Key Features

Choose your character from one of several distinct Clans.

Every playable character offers unique powers (Disciplines), different ethical approaches to certain issues, and dialogue lines.

Character-oriented quests allow you to create your own coterie and shape your relations by reinforcing NPC loyalties.

Highly replayable – choices made in the game are reflected by the game’s changing fiction.

Various endings depending on your actions – which conclusion will you reach?

Suitable for both Vampire: The Masquerade veterans, and fans of mature narrative-driven games who are newcomers to the setting.

The game does justice to the mature themes of the World of Darkness, and takes advantage of the excellent atmosphere of the source material. It also creates new stories, which, thanks to the full creative license, will be incorporated as official lore of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

What is Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York aims to translate the complex and fascinating world of vampires, their nightly struggles for power and attempts to hold on to their humanity, to a format previously unexplored by the brand – an atmospheric narrative experience. Think interactive story meets choices-that-matter; dark, atmospheric, emotional narration meets Telltale-like way of creating morally challenging dilemmas, answers to which are entirely up to the players, allowing them to reach one of a variety of possible endings.

How does Coteries of New York play?

You act as a newly-fledged vampire in New York. You have to learn what it means to be one of the Kindred in a huge, vibrant, contemporary metropolis. On your way you’ll meet different NPCs–other vampires, thin-bloods, ghouls, humans… and more. You will perform tasks that will put test your humanity and take part in a complex and often brutal struggle for power between the Camarilla and the Anarchs. You’ll build your Coterie and learn your undead companions’ deepest secrets… or see them abandon you. You’ll feast on the living and will ask yourself about the very nature of humanity and will feel the constant lure of the Beast inside you. You will make choices for the character, including which storylines to pursue and how to approach the different situations presented. You will take part in a narrative experience with branching dialogue choices, memorable characters – all among iconic locales of the Big Apple. You’ll be able to use Disciplines to charm, sneak, intimidate or kill and your choices will determine your path.

If it’s called Vampire: The Masquerade, does that mean you have something in common with World of Darkness, Bloodlines 2, the cult tabletop RPG system, or…?

Yes, exactly! Coteries of New York is set in a fully licensed universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition! However, even if you know nothing about the setting, don’t fret! The game is designed to meet the expectations of both Vampire: The Masquerade veterans, and new players, who never had an opportunity to delve into the World of Darkness.

What about replayability and post-launch support?

You’ll be able to choose your character from three different vampires, representing three iconic Camarilla Clans (we’ll unveil them at a later date). Every character has access to a different set of Disciplines (unique supernatural skills that are characteristic to that Clan) and different narration. Your initial choice also influences your Coterie members’ approach to you, dialogue lines, possible side quests etc. Hence, it takes hours to experience every piece of content we prepared. You’ll go through the main quest, side quests and loyalty quests (aimed to build closer relations between the protagonist and members of your Coterie). BUT one playthrough is definitely not enough to see every piece of content we’ve prepared.

As for post-launch support, you can definitely expect new, standalone stories, enriching the lore, telling different bloody stories from the history of vampiric New York and adding new twists to interpersonal plots.

Which platforms will Coteries of New York be available on?

Coteries of New York will be available on PC (Windows, Mac OS, Linux) and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on both platforms simultaneously. Other platforms, like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, are not out of the question, but we’re taking a “wait and see” approach.

When will Coteries of New York be released?

Coteries of New York will be released in Q4 2019! We’ll unveil the final date when we’re closer to launch.

Which language versions will be supported?

That’s a huge and very difficult topic because of localisation costs and time constraints. We understand that Vampire: The Masquerade has fans all over the world and we would like Coteries of New York to be available in many different languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese. We’ll be able to share more information closer to launch.

Will the game support controllers?

Yes! As Coteries of New York will launch simultaneously on PC and Switch, you’ll be able to play the PC version both with mouse and keyboard, as well as with a controller. Full list of supported controllers will be revealed closer to launch.

