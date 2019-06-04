Watch Dogs Legion Leaked on Amazon UK - News

Watch Dogs Legion for the PlayStation 4 has been leaked by Amazon UK in a new listing.

Read the description for the game in the listing below:

Watch Dogs Legion is set in a near-future, dystopian version of London. It’s a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London’s fortunes. London is one of the most iconic cities in the world and has had a massive influence on all of Western Culture for centuries… London makes total sense for WD, as the city has one of the highest surveillance levels in the world making this the perfect playground.

Play as anyone, Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems.

