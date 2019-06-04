Control Gets New Screenshots Ahead of E3 2019 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Remedy Entertainment has released a new set of screenshots of Control.

Control will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 27.

Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

World Within a Location – Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

– Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System – Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

– Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts. Reactive Environments – Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

– Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings. Reality Meets the Unexplained – Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

