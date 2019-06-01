Inti Creates Reveals New Details For Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX - News

At its panel at BitSummit 7 this weekend, developer Inti Creates revealed more information about its upcoming title Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX. The game will launch digitally September 26, 2019 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam for $14.99.

Luminous Avenger iX takes place in the same universe as Inti Creates' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Nintendo Switch/3DS). The game follows franchise rival/anti-hero Copen and promises to push the series' speed and intensity to the next level, all the while keeping the game accessible for veterans and new fans.

Features

Abilities to support a wide variety of players — "Prevasion", which can completely nullify damage, and "Anthem", which returns players from death in a powered-up state, are just some of the abilities which can help new players experience the game.

"Prevasion", which can completely nullify damage, and "Anthem", which returns players from death in a powered-up state, are just some of the abilities which can help new players experience the game. Upgraded to take advantage of the newest hardware —The sound and graphical effects are the most advanced in Inti Creates' history.

—The sound and graphical effects are the most advanced in Inti Creates' history. An intricate score system made for sharing — Scores are displayed after each mission on a result card. Higher scores will display a more tricked-out card, perfect for sharing on social media for bragging rights.

