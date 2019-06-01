Inti Creates Reveals New Details For Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX - NewsEvan Norris , posted 3 hours ago / 178 Views
At its panel at BitSummit 7 this weekend, developer Inti Creates revealed more information about its upcoming title Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX. The game will launch digitally September 26, 2019 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam for $14.99.
Luminous Avenger iX takes place in the same universe as Inti Creates' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Nintendo Switch/3DS). The game follows franchise rival/anti-hero Copen and promises to push the series' speed and intensity to the next level, all the while keeping the game accessible for veterans and new fans.
Features
- Abilities to support a wide variety of players — "Prevasion", which can completely nullify damage, and "Anthem", which returns players from death in a powered-up state, are just some of the abilities which can help new players experience the game.
- Upgraded to take advantage of the newest hardware —The sound and graphical effects are the most advanced in Inti Creates' history.
- An intricate score system made for sharing — Scores are displayed after each mission on a result card. Higher scores will display a more tricked-out card, perfect for sharing on social media for bragging rights.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.