Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Expansion Trailers Feature 2 New Weapons - News

posted 15 hours ago

Capcom has released new trailers for the upcoming Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter: World. The trailers feature the Lance and Gunlance weapons.

View the trailers below:

The Iceborne expansion launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and this winter for Windows PC.

