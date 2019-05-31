Omega Labyrinth Life and Labyrinth Life Trailer Released - News

D3 Publisher has released the first trailer for the upcoming dungeon RPG, Omega Labyrinth Life for the Nintendo Switch and Labyrinth Life for the PlayStation 4.

View it below:





Omega Labyrinth Life for the Nintendo Switch and Labyrinth Life for the PlayStation 4 will launch in Japan on August 1.

