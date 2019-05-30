PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 384 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 391,687 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,605,509 – PS4
Total Lead: 264,392 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 95,440,621
Wii Total Sales: 95,176,229
April 2019 is the 66th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 has now taken the lead over the Wii. In the last 12 months the PlayStation 4 has outsold the Wii by 6.61 million units. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 264,392 units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 95.44 million units, while the Wii sold 95.18 million units during the same timeframe.
And quite a few people on this site claimed this would never happen. Congrats to Sony and PS4! Hopefully it is still on track to be the fastest home console to reach 100 million. They've got just over a month.