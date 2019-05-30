Team Sonic Racing Launches at the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Team Sonic Racing has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 26.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Team Sonic Racing Mortal Kombat 11 Rage 2 Days Gone Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 76 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed III Total War: Three Kingdoms Tom Clancy's The Division 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

