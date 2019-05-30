Team Sonic Racing Races to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Team Sonic Racing has debuted at the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 26.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Team Sonic Racing Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 19 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Assassin's Creed: Origins NBA 2K19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

