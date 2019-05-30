Team Sonic Racing Debuted at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

Team Sonic Racing debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2019. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumped two spots to second, while Days Gone remains in third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 20, 2019:

Team Sonic Racing - New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Days Gone Assassin's Creed III New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Party Rage 2 Minecraft

