Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) has topped the Japanese charts with sales of 8,662 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 26.

Resident Evil Origins Collection (NS) debuted in 8th with sales of 4,081 units. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4) debuted in 10th with sales of 3,767.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 25,936 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 9,642 units, the 3DS sold 2,529 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 315 units and Xbox One sold 92 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,662 (3,094,161) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,541 (790,783) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,193 (2,310,186) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,360 (3,073,071) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,658 (621,135) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 4,647 (1,535,394) [PS4] Days Gone (SIE, 04/26/19) – 4,549 (171,008) [NSW] Resident Evil Origins Collection (Capcom, 05/23/19) – 4,081 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,076 (1,323,540) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Ubisoft, 05/23/19) – 3,767 (New)

