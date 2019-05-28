Switch vs Xbox One VGChartz Gap Charts April 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 910 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Xbox One Global:
Gap change in latest month: 618,030 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 10,718,255 - Switch
Total Lead: 8,645,172 – Xbox One
Switch Total Sales: 33,767,244
Xbox One Total Sales: 42,412,416
April 2019 is the 26th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap shrunk in favor of the Switch by 618,030 units when compared to the Xbox One. In the last 12 months the Switch has caught up to the lifetime sales of the Xbox One by 10.72 million units. The Switch is currently behind the Xbox One by 8.65 million units.
The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 33.77 million units, while the Xbox One has sold 42.41 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
3 Comments
This year or next year? I think Switch will pass this year, but it's gonna be close for sure.
This : SMM2, Pokιmon, Animal Crossing. Ez.
I go for next Year Q1. So before March 31st 2020. But this year wont happen. Switch would need to sell insane amounts for that.
This is what I originally was supposed to say. But then I found out XBone only sold around 5 Million WW in 2018. Its lead was about 12 Million (even though it rather was 11.5 Million) at the beginning of 2019.
If it sells another 5 Million this year it would mean Switch "only" has to sell 17 Million in 2019. And thats very possible.
It will be very very close, but Switch is able to outsell XBone this year unless XBone gets some unforeseeable boost, which actually no one really expects.
