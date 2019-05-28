Online Play for Super Mario Maker 2 Won't Let You Play With Friends - News

Super Mario Maker 2 will features online multiplayer, however, a Nintendo representative at a press event revealed you won't be able to play with friends online, only random players. This includes co-op and competitive play.

Nintendo says the global leaderboards for matchmaking competitive play wouldn't be fair if you could play with friends. However, co-op play doesn't features leaderboards and won't allow you to play with friends.

Multiplayer can only be played with friends locally on a single Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Maker 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 28.

