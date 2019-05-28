Quantcast
Online Play for Super Mario Maker 2 Won't Let You Play With Friends

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago

Super Mario Maker 2 will features online multiplayer, however, a Nintendo representative at a press event revealed you won't be able to play with friends online, only random players. This includes co-op and competitive play. 

Nintendo says the global leaderboards for matchmaking competitive play wouldn't be fair if you could play with friends. However, co-op play doesn't features leaderboards and won't allow you to play with friends. 

 

Multiplayer can only be played with friends locally on a single Nintendo Switch. 

Super Mario Maker 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 28.

Thanks Nintendo World Report.

35 Comments

kopstudent89
kopstudent89 (8 hours ago)

Only Nintendo can make up something like this.

  • +22
KLXVER
KLXVER (9 hours ago)

…...but why though?

  • +15
mZuzek
mZuzek (8 hours ago)

Because Nintendo.

  • +9
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (2 hours ago)

Pretty much.

  • 0
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (6 hours ago)

Oh, Nintendo. Why do you make these kind of decisions with online? :(

  • +13
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (3 hours ago)

Nintendo: We don't like cheaters, so we'll punish them and players with real life friends.

  • +8
Jranation
Jranation (9 hours ago)

That is really weird! They should do private hosting like Splatoon

  • +7
Bandorr
Bandorr (9 hours ago)

Seems easier to just disable the leaderboards if you are playing with friends. OR you know.. just not care about the leaderboards at all?

  • +6
Zkuq
Zkuq (4 hours ago)

This seems like a really poor design choice.

  • +5
Echo_Djinn
Echo_Djinn (4 hours ago)

I'm not sure why they can't disable leaderboards when playing with friends, but even more disturbing is that they went for "competitive online platforming" over "platforming with friends"...?

  • +4
Zenos
Zenos (5 hours ago)

When it comes to online Nintendo still doesn't get it. I'm not paying for their subscription until they figure things out.

  • +4
fatslob-:O
fatslob-:O (7 hours ago)

For real ?

  • +4
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (4 hours ago)

I don't get it. Do they just go out of their way to take away simple options that all other games give their players?

  • +3
thetonestarr
thetonestarr (9 hours ago)

Sucks, given that Army service has resulted in me living halfway across the country from all my oldest friends and most of my newer ones having moved away to new duty stations.

  • +3
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (7 hours ago)

Whaaa!?

  • +2
Amnesia
Amnesia (8 hours ago)

Nintendo : "We are going to release a too powerfull bomb..Let's keep some frustration in it because...meh.."

  • +1
Moonhero
Moonhero (10 hours ago)

Doesn't upset me. I have no friends. Pumped for this!

  • +1
Tridrakious
Tridrakious (2 hours ago)

What?

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (2 hours ago)

Huh?

  • 0
dx11332sega
dx11332sega (9 hours ago)

Obe1 is freaking out

  • -3

Comments below voting threshold

Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (9 hours ago)

Today's negative Japanese news. VGC never change.

  • -18
  • -11
OTBWY
OTBWY (8 hours ago)

Oneee-Chan!!!, while I agree that we do go overboard over simple rumours that are not confirmed yet. I don't think there is a bias against Japan here. At least not on purpose. There is plenty negative western news on this site, and I enjoy that actually. I don't see it as an attack against a whole country. These are corporation, my friend. They are not representative of an entire country.

  • +1
OTBWY
OTBWY (7 hours ago)

Damn, it's not a rumour anymore.

  • +1
Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (9 hours ago)

Why does VGC never make negative Western game news ? It's cleary difference.

  • -20
  • -11
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (9 hours ago)

I like you Oneee-Chan!!! but you shouldn't get frustrated when people voice legitimate concerns over a product for purchase. This isn't about the country of origin. This is like how I used to be with Capcom ....

  • +8
  • -13
  • -13
  • -13
Ljink96
Ljink96 (8 hours ago)

Well a lot of Nintendo's current flaws are boiled down to online practices. Most Western developers that add online features do it way better than Nintendo, no questions asked. If you want to play with a friend in most Western developed online games that's always going to be a given, and often times their games are more complex, definitely more complex than a 2D Mario game.

So to see that Nintendo can't make these simple decisions correctly, it's discouraging and needs to be pointed out because they still don't get how to do online properly. It's almost an objective topic at this point. Western games get blasted all the time, look at Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, EA, etc. I think that their monetization practices are disgusting and so do the majority of the gaming media. I know you like Japanese gaming, as do I but Nintendo has to put more effort into their online services in the future.

  • +9
Barkley
Barkley (8 hours ago)

"Division 2 misses sales target"
"Bethesda Table Top Adventure Game Pulled Following Plagiarism Complaint"

  • +11
Barkley
Barkley (8 hours ago)

"Division 2 misses sales target"
"Bethesda Table Top Adventure Game Pulled Following Plagiarism Complaint"

  • -1
RedKingXIII
RedKingXIII (7 hours ago)

It's just news. It's not VGC's fault that Nintendo is awful with their online practices.

  • +12
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (3 hours ago)

To be fair, most of us blast Western devs in the comment section all the time. Literally every Activision, EA, Bethesda and so forth article, no matter what the topic is, contains plenty of consumer vitriol that's well deserved.

  • +8