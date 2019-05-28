Online Play for Super Mario Maker 2 Won't Let You Play With Friends - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,028 Views
Super Mario Maker 2 will features online multiplayer, however, a Nintendo representative at a press event revealed you won't be able to play with friends online, only random players. This includes co-op and competitive play.
Nintendo says the global leaderboards for matchmaking competitive play wouldn't be fair if you could play with friends. However, co-op play doesn't features leaderboards and won't allow you to play with friends.
Multiplayer can only be played with friends locally on a single Nintendo Switch.
Super Mario Maker 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 28.
Thanks Nintendo World Report.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
35 Comments
…...but why though?
- +15
Because Nintendo.
- +9
Pretty much.
- 0
Oh, Nintendo. Why do you make these kind of decisions with online? :(
- +13
Nintendo: We don't like cheaters, so we'll punish them and players with real life friends.
Seems easier to just disable the leaderboards if you are playing with friends. OR you know.. just not care about the leaderboards at all?
I'm not sure why they can't disable leaderboards when playing with friends, but even more disturbing is that they went for "competitive online platforming" over "platforming with friends"...?
When it comes to online Nintendo still doesn't get it. I'm not paying for their subscription until they figure things out.
I don't get it. Do they just go out of their way to take away simple options that all other games give their players?
Sucks, given that Army service has resulted in me living halfway across the country from all my oldest friends and most of my newer ones having moved away to new duty stations.
Nintendo : "We are going to release a too powerfull bomb..Let's keep some frustration in it because...meh.."
What?
Huh?
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
Today's negative Japanese news. VGC never change.
- -18
Add your reply...If this game made by western devs. VGC didn't make this ariticle.
Anyway it's just a rumour.
- -11
Oneee-Chan!!!, while I agree that we do go overboard over simple rumours that are not confirmed yet. I don't think there is a bias against Japan here. At least not on purpose. There is plenty negative western news on this site, and I enjoy that actually. I don't see it as an attack against a whole country. These are corporation, my friend. They are not representative of an entire country.
- +1
Damn, it's not a rumour anymore.
- +1
Why does VGC never make negative Western game news ? It's cleary difference.
- -20
Why don't you think odd ?
- -11
I like you Oneee-Chan!!! but you shouldn't get frustrated when people voice legitimate concerns over a product for purchase. This isn't about the country of origin. This is like how I used to be with Capcom ....
- +8
I know I'm not cool. But There are clear differences in those.
Why VGC never never make bad gaming news for western ?
I've almost never seen negative western game news .
I'm a three years member now.
I can't tell a lie.
Well a lot of Nintendo's current flaws are boiled down to online practices. Most Western developers that add online features do it way better than Nintendo, no questions asked. If you want to play with a friend in most Western developed online games that's always going to be a given, and often times their games are more complex, definitely more complex than a 2D Mario game.
So to see that Nintendo can't make these simple decisions correctly, it's discouraging and needs to be pointed out because they still don't get how to do online properly. It's almost an objective topic at this point. Western games get blasted all the time, look at Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, EA, etc. I think that their monetization practices are disgusting and so do the majority of the gaming media. I know you like Japanese gaming, as do I but Nintendo has to put more effort into their online services in the future.
- +9
"Division 2 misses sales target"
"Bethesda Table Top Adventure Game Pulled Following Plagiarism Complaint"
- +11
"Division 2 misses sales target"
"Bethesda Table Top Adventure Game Pulled Following Plagiarism Complaint"
- -1
It's just news. It's not VGC's fault that Nintendo is awful with their online practices.
- +12
To be fair, most of us blast Western devs in the comment section all the time. Literally every Activision, EA, Bethesda and so forth article, no matter what the topic is, contains plenty of consumer vitriol that's well deserved.
- +8