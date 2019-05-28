Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 212 Views
Nippon Ichi Software has released a trailer for Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk.
View it below:
Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in Spring 2020.
2 Comments
I played the first one, thought it was really good. Kinda needed a walkthrough (mainly the maps) for some parts because it was really easy to miss stuff. Like you don't check one spot and that spot is what you needed. Wonder why no switch release. It is a great handheld game.
Previous game came out on Switch, so there is hope. NIS has been good with supporting Switch so far.
