The House in Fata Morgana: Dream of the Revenants Edition Trailer Released - News

/ 183 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Novectacle has released a trailer for The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition.

View it below:

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition will launch for the PlayStation Vita on May 28 and for the PlayStation 4 on June 11 for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles