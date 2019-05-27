Rage 2 Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

Rage 2 (PS4) debuted at the top of the French charts in week 20, according to SELL.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Rage 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox One Rage 2 A Plague Tale: Innocence Mortal Kombat 11 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe Super Mario Party Nintendo 3DS Yokai Watch 3 Detective Pikachu Pokemon Moon PC Overwatch: Legendary Edition Rage 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

