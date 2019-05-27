Rage 2 Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 414 Views
Rage 2 (PS4) debuted at the top of the French charts in week 20, according to SELL.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Rage 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Rage 2
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Yokai Watch 3
- Detective Pikachu
- Pokemon Moon
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Rage 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
How about instead of having a news article for every single country's charts, we have a single news article the week after a game has been released in most countries. Or a weekly list of all countries charts? Spamming the news section like this is really annoying.