Death Stranding Gets Create The Rope Teaser Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 501 Views
Hideo Kojima via Twitter has released a 30 second teaser video for Death Stranding called "Create The Rope."
#deathstranding pic.twitter.com/5b470xUPnR— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 26, 2019
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
12 Comments
*Rolls eyes*
Haaaa haaa. :)
- 0
Pardon my ignorance, but what is this game about?
you walk around with a huge backpack and you meet some lady with an umbrella that does ASMR eating, also thumbs up baby and army man telling us to shh. That's a recap on these past 3 years, since the announcement of the game
- +8
Stealth
- 0
There's a full trailer coming on May 29, so that should excuse these last 2 non-trailers.
Remember when people defended this quite frankly boring and tepid secrecy as some kind of ambitious form of marketing that you would have to piece together to understand? Oh wait, people still do that! You know, you can show off a game without having to reveal it's secrets....
Please give us a damn gameplay trailer and release date on the 29th. I'm so sick of him blatantly shitting on fans by showing it to all his friends, while providing us with not a single thing. I'm still looking forward to this, but I'm starting to wonder if this game even exist