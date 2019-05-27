To All of Mankind Character Trailer Introduces Kyouka Shintou - News

Nippon Ichi Software has released a new character trailer for To All of Mankind that introduces Kyouka Shintou.

View it below:





To All of Mankind will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 27.

