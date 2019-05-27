FIFA 19 Kicks Its Way to the Top of the Italian Charts, Rage 2 Debuted in 4th - Sales

FIFA 19 has kicked its way to the top of the Italian charts for Week 20, 2019. Rage 2 (PS4) is this week's top debut as it lands on the charts in fourth place. The Xbox One version debuted in 19th, while the Windows PC version debuted in 176th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 20, 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Rage 2 (PS4) - New Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Super Mario Party (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! (PS4)

