Google Stadia Price, Games and Launch Information To Release This Summer

Google announced it will release information on the price, games and launch for the upcoming streaming platform, Stadia, this summer. Details on Stadia will be "coming soon."

This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted:

Stay tuned here for more Stadia details coming soon. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 24, 2019

"Stadia is a game-streaming service that will work on any screen including desktop and laptop PC's, phones, tablets and televisions," reads a news post from VGChartz. "It will offer 4k gaming at 60fps with a future update promising up to 8k gaming (subject to internet connections) and a comparison with existing hardware made during the presentation noted that Stadia has 10.7 teraflops of processing power, compared to 4.2 on the PS4 Pro and 6.0 on the Xbox One X.

"Also unveiled was a new controller (although the service will be compatible with other existing controllers), along with a 'capture' button and compatibility with Google Assistant and YouTube (the latter including a 'Play Now' button that would allow people watching a video to instantly begin playing the game in question)."

