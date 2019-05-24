Sonic Movie Delayed Until 2020 - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which faced a significant amount of backlash upon the release of the debut trailer (including forcing the director to concede that the lead character would be redesigned to address fan concerns) will now be releasing in February 2020, the director has revealed on Twitter:

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

The film was originally scheduled to release on the 8th of November, 2019. Presumably, the delay is related to the work required to 'fix' the design of Sonic.

More Articles