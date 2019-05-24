Sonic Movie Delayed Until 2020 - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 271 Views
The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which faced a significant amount of backlash upon the release of the debut trailer (including forcing the director to concede that the lead character would be redesigned to address fan concerns) will now be releasing in February 2020, the director has revealed on Twitter:
Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76— Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019
The film was originally scheduled to release on the 8th of November, 2019. Presumably, the delay is related to the work required to 'fix' the design of Sonic.
4 Comments
That's good. A delayed movie has the potential to be great, a rushed one can be terrible. Same goes for games.
Wow. I guess they're serious about the redesign. I really hope we get a solid looking Sonic.
How about when they finalize this new design they show it to us right away before redoing all the CGI of Sonic and releasing another trailer that may look just as bad and have time wasted again. And did anybody get fired for this? lol