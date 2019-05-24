Team Sonic Racing Missing Opening Cutscene On Switch Due To Cartridge Limitations, Won't Be Patched In - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 321 Views
A representative from SEGA has confirmed to USGamer that the opening cutscene to Team Sonic Racing, which is currently absent from the Nintendo Switch version of the game, is missing due to "cartridge size restrictions". Presumably, this is to ensure the game fits on an 8GB game card as the title is currently 7GB in size on the console.
The representative also confirmed that there are "no plans to add the cutscene back in via patch".
5 Comments
The hell? Why not just patch it in!?.. Whatever.
Because reasons.
That's pretty lame. Also some design genius decided to make the B button the one that skips the story elements, which made me replay quite a few races.