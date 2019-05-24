Team Sonic Racing Missing Opening Cutscene On Switch Due To Cartridge Limitations, Won't Be Patched In - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A representative from SEGA has confirmed to USGamer that the opening cutscene to Team Sonic Racing, which is currently absent from the Nintendo Switch version of the game, is missing due to "cartridge size restrictions". Presumably, this is to ensure the game fits on an 8GB game card as the title is currently 7GB in size on the console.

The representative also confirmed that there are "no plans to add the cutscene back in via patch".

More Articles