God of War Tops 10 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 639 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in a presentation at Sony IR Day 2019 revealed the 2018 released God of War game has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

The game previously topped 3.1 million units sold worldwide in its first three days and five million units in its first month.

God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles