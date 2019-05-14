Super Mario Maker 2 Direct Scheduled for Tomorrow - News

posted 1 day ago

Nintendo of America has announced that a 15 minute Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, 15th May.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 15 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET for a roughly 15-minute presentation packed with information all about #SuperMarioMaker2 for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/YUEDCzKQO4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2019

The presentation is scheduled to kick off at 3pm PT/6pm ET/0am (16th) CEST.

Super Mario Maker 2 launches on the Nintendo Switch next month.

