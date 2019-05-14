Super Mario Maker 2 Direct Scheduled for Tomorrow

Quantcast
by Craig Snow , posted 1 day ago / 948 Views

Nintendo of America has announced that a 15 minute Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, 15th May. 

The presentation is scheduled to kick off at 3pm PT/6pm ET/0am (16th) CEST.

Super Mario Maker 2 launches on the Nintendo Switch next month.


4 Comments

SuperRetroTurbo
SuperRetroTurbo (1 day ago)

This and the lady love is expecting. Life feels like life again.

  • +7
PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (22 minutes ago)

Congratulations!

  • 0
Marth
Marth (1 day ago)

HYPE

  • +6
Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (1 day ago)

Please, please, please , give us the ability to make our own worlds. That way we can made multiple levels, and then throw them in an overworld ala SMB3! That would be amazing!

  • +5