Super Mario Maker 2 Direct Scheduled for Tomorrow - NewsCraig Snow , posted 1 day ago / 948 Views
Nintendo of America has announced that a 15 minute Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, 15th May.
Tune in on Wednesday, May 15 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET for a roughly 15-minute presentation packed with information all about #SuperMarioMaker2 for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/YUEDCzKQO4— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2019
The presentation is scheduled to kick off at 3pm PT/6pm ET/0am (16th) CEST.
Super Mario Maker 2 launches on the Nintendo Switch next month.
More Articles
4 Comments
This and the lady love is expecting. Life feels like life again.
Congratulations!
- 0
Please, please, please , give us the ability to make our own worlds. That way we can made multiple levels, and then throw them in an overworld ala SMB3! That would be amazing!