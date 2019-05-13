Days Gone Holds Onto First Place in Japan, Switch Hardware Benefits Most From Golden Week - Sales

Days Gone's remarkable performance in Japan continued into its second week, according to Famitsu. With a relatively light drop for a major western release in the land of the rising sun, helped in large part by the Golden Week celebrations, Days Gone managed to shift almost 34,000 units. That means it's already eclipsed the lifetime sales of multiple other western Sony hits in Japan, including God of War and Detroit: Become Human.

Huge increases were the name of the game elsewhere in the chart, with Japan's national holiday boosting Switch evergreen titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey by over 100%. Indeed the whole chart will make for good reading at Nintendo HQ, with 9 of the overall top 10 being Switch titles, as well as 23 of the top 30, even though Golden Week as a whole was fairly modest this year.

This was reflected in hardware sales, where Nintendo's Switch received a 63.9% boost to 52,171 units, vastly outdoing the more modest increases for the PS4 (26.3% increase to 21,448) and 3DS (9.0% increase to 7,373). The PlayStation Vita managed to shift just 406 units, in a sign of its imminent demise.

Here's the complete software top 30:

01./01. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 33.876 / 148.195 (-70%)

02./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 23.756 / 3.066.906 (+75%)

03./05. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 20.114 / 768.123 (+91%)

04./08. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 19.310 / 604.116 (+115%)

05./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 17.723 / 2.287.304 (+110%)

06./07. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 15.275 / 125.146 (+67%)

07./11. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 14.220 / 1.518.658 (+93%)

08./16. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 13.272 / 1.020.100 (+124%)

09./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 12.233 / 3.058.082 (+93%)

10./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 10.497 / 1.309.237 (+58%)

11./15. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.04.04} (¥6.800) – 9.703 / 109.255 (+55%)

12./10. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit # (Nintendo) {2019.04.12} (¥7.980) – 9.205 / 52.380 (+23%)

13./12. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) – 7.054 / 245.923 (-2%)

14./02. [NSW] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2019.04.25} (¥5.800) – 6.462 / 26.828 (-68%)

15./03. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.04.25} (¥5.700) – 5.395 / 23.013 (-69%)

16./23. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 5.325 / 1.967.074 (+120%)

17./24. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 4.512 / 720.038 (+116%)

18./17. [PS4] Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3Publisher) {2019.04.11} (¥7.800) – 4.379 / 78.691 (-25%)

19./26. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 4.317 / 331.255 (+118%)

20./21. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 3.692 / 825.772 (+11%)

21./19. [NSW] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2019.04.11} (¥6.800) – 3.390 / 30.183 (-20%)

22./06. [NSW] Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen # (Capcom) {2019.04.25} (¥3.990) – 3.338 / 13.545 (-67%)

23./00. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) – 2.839 / 413.777

24./22. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 # (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) – 2.454 / 106.703 (-4%)

25./00. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon # (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) – 2.254 / 2.474.179 (+82%)

26./27. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Deluxe Edition (Ubisoft) {2019.04.11} (¥3.600) – 2.118 / 9.871 (+12%)

27./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) {2018.12.20} (¥7.800) – 1.869 / 269.130

28./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) – 1.852 / 247.344

29./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R [Smile Price Collection] (Konami) {2018.11.29} (¥2.760) – 1.770 / 26.091

30./29. [NSW] Billion Road (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.11.29} (¥5.700) – 1.754 / 29.709 (+14%)

