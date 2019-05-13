Days Gone & Mortal Kombat 11 Hold Onto First Two Spots in French Charts - SalesCraig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 373 Views
Week 18 in France was largely the same as week 17, according to SELL's weekly report.
Days Gone retains first place, followed by Mortal Kombat 11 on the PS4 in second. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtakes New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to claim bronze position, while Super Mario Party re-enters the chart in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Days Done
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Days Gone: Special Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- FIFA 19
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Yokai Watch 3
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
