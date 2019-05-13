Days Gone & Mortal Kombat 11 Hold Onto First Two Spots in French Charts - Sales

/ 373 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Week 18 in France was largely the same as week 17, according to SELL's weekly report.

Days Gone retains first place, followed by Mortal Kombat 11 on the PS4 in second. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtakes New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to claim bronze position, while Super Mario Party re-enters the chart in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

Days Done Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone: Special Edition

Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Tom Clancy's: The Division 2

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch 3 Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 2019 Tom Clancy's: The Division 2

More Articles