Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Gameplay Video Released - News

/ 586 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Game Informer has released a seven minute gameplay video of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order game, you’ll assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast, including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men, among many others.

While iconic characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Hulk and Captain America are back, newly announced heroes like Black Panther, Deadpool, Spider-Gwen and Doctor Strange also join the action, each with individual abilities or special moves.

In this new story, Super Heroes unite in a race across iconic locations in the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. Up to four people can play together in local or online co-op, with the ability to drop in and out at any time.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 19 for $59.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles