New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Redout - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 16 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

May 12

Car Trader

May 14

Evil Defenders

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder

Redout

May 15

Undead Horde

May 16

Koral

Darkwood

Octogeddon

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

39 Days to Mars

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition

Thief Simulator

Pocket League Story

May 17

Steven Universe Save the Light & OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes Combo

Akane

Devious Dungeon 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles