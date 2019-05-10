New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Redout - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 104 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 16 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
May 12
- Car Trader
May 14
- Evil Defenders
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
- Redout
May 15
- Undead Horde
May 16
- Koral
- Darkwood
- Octogeddon
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- 39 Days to Mars
- Project Nimbus: Complete Edition
- Thief Simulator
- Pocket League Story
May 17
- Steven Universe Save the Light & OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes Combo
- Akane
- Devious Dungeon 2
