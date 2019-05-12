Switch vs 3DS and Wii U in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2019 Update - Sales

/ 519 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. 3DS USA:

Gap change in latest month: 98,435 – 3DS and Wii U

Gap change over last 12 months: 855,909 - Switch

Total Lead: 165,192 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 11,522,685

3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 11,357,493

March 2019 is the 25th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U by 98,435 units when compared to the sales of the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 855,909 units. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS and Wii U by 165,192 units.

The 3DS launched in March 2011 and the Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 11.52 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 11.36 million units during the same timeframe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles