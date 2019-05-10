Devolver Digital E3 2019 Showcase Set for June 9 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 230 Views
Devolver Digital announced its showcase at E3 2019 will be held on Sunday, June 9. It will start at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.
Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2019 Sunday, June 9 | 7PM Pacifichttps://t.co/bzcKPzPJ0v— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 10, 2019
Join https://t.co/DL49URunOWÂ for potential leaks, rumors, and speculation. pic.twitter.com/VlhreXjmY3
Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:
- Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
- Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET
- Devolver Digital - June 9 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET
- PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
- Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
- Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
- Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET
- Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET
- Nintendo Direct - June 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
Can't say I'd be interested in most company E3's this year, let alone DD's, mostly because of their recent dealings with EGS. I've virtually no reason to get excited for anything that's willing to support a one store only policy.